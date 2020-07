Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Seasonal Rental -- Beautiful 2 Bedroom/Den condo 1667 sqft., second floor unit in Villagio . Currently tile in the kitchen and baths Carpet in the dining / family room and bedrooms , owner is having new plank style flooring installed in the Dining / Living room by Jan. 1 2021. Villagio is located near 3 malls and only 15 min. to SW Florida International Airport . Shopping and dining galore ! Minimum 3 month lease , Villagio does not allow pets for tenants.