All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 19871 Chapel TRCE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
19871 Chapel TRCE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

19871 Chapel TRCE

19871 Chapel Trace · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.) Former MODEL HOME, by Zuckerman Homes – the Venetian Floor Plan with Upgrades Galore!!!This home boasts 3 bedrooms + Den and 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, sunken WET BAR for entertaining and RESORT STYLE POOL with extended screened in lanai with outdoor kitchen.The home sits on a very private and beautifully landscaped EXTRA LARGE DEEP lot backing up to preserve and river! Some of the upgrades include a high-end salt water CUSTOM POOL upgraded with a rock feature. Well water is used for irrigating the lawn and there is a NATURAL GAS Cook Top! Electric Hurricane Shutters are on the house!! West Bay offers topnotch amenities including a Private Beach Club with Restaurant on the Beach, Boat Launch within the community, Canoeing, Kayaking, Private Golf Club, restaurants on site and one of the best community pools in SWFL! Rental Rate negotiable for multiple months. AGENTS SEE REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have any available units?
19871 Chapel TRCE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19871 Chapel TRCE have?
Some of 19871 Chapel TRCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19871 Chapel TRCE currently offering any rent specials?
19871 Chapel TRCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19871 Chapel TRCE pet-friendly?
No, 19871 Chapel TRCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE offer parking?
Yes, 19871 Chapel TRCE offers parking.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19871 Chapel TRCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have a pool?
Yes, 19871 Chapel TRCE has a pool.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have accessible units?
No, 19871 Chapel TRCE does not have accessible units.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19871 Chapel TRCE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19871 Chapel TRCE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19871 Chapel TRCE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19871 Chapel TRCE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Accessible ApartmentsEstero Apartments with Pools
Estero Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity