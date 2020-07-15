19871 Chapel TRCE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.) Former MODEL HOME, by Zuckerman Homes – the Venetian Floor Plan with Upgrades Galore!!!This home boasts 3 bedrooms + Den and 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, sunken WET BAR for entertaining and RESORT STYLE POOL with extended screened in lanai with outdoor kitchen.The home sits on a very private and beautifully landscaped EXTRA LARGE DEEP lot backing up to preserve and river! Some of the upgrades include a high-end salt water CUSTOM POOL upgraded with a rock feature. Well water is used for irrigating the lawn and there is a NATURAL GAS Cook Top! Electric Hurricane Shutters are on the house!! West Bay offers topnotch amenities including a Private Beach Club with Restaurant on the Beach, Boat Launch within the community, Canoeing, Kayaking, Private Golf Club, restaurants on site and one of the best community pools in SWFL! Rental Rate negotiable for multiple months. AGENTS SEE REMARKS