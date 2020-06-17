Amenities

13291 Lazzaro Court Available 06/01/20 POOL HOME in Bella Terra in Estero, 4 bed/3.5 baths, 2-car garage. AVAILABLE 7/1 - This Bella Terra POOL home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and includes:



Incredible eat-in kitchen with open floor plan and vast countertop space

Beautiful cabinetry and modern appliances

Formal Dining area

Screen Lanai

View of the preserves



Bella Terra provides wonderful amenities, such as:



Resort-style Pool and Spa

Tennis and Basketball Courts

Volleyball

In-line hockey rink



Rent includes: Pool maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, and Pest Control.

* CURRENTLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED - FURNITURE CAN STAY OR BE REMOVED.



Contact Realty Group for showing appointment. 239-949-0404



TERMS:

Annual Lease

$2,495.00 per month

$2,495.00 Security Deposit

Last Months Rent TBD based on credit and income.

$65.00 per person Application/Background to Realty Group



HOA FEES: (one-time fees)

$100.00 Processing Fee payable to Alliant

$100.00 Transfer of Membership payable to Bella Terra

$40.00 per person background screening payable to Global

$25.00 Transponder Fee per vehicle payable to Bella Terra



No Pets Allowed



