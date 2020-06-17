All apartments in Estero
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

13291 Lazzaro Court

13291 Lazzario Court · (239) 949-0404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13291 Lazzario Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13291 Lazzaro Court · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
13291 Lazzaro Court Available 06/01/20 POOL HOME in Bella Terra in Estero, 4 bed/3.5 baths, 2-car garage. AVAILABLE 7/1 - This Bella Terra POOL home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and includes:

Incredible eat-in kitchen with open floor plan and vast countertop space
Beautiful cabinetry and modern appliances
Formal Dining area
Screen Lanai
View of the preserves

Bella Terra provides wonderful amenities, such as:

Resort-style Pool and Spa
Tennis and Basketball Courts
Volleyball
In-line hockey rink

Rent includes: Pool maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, and Pest Control.
* CURRENTLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED - FURNITURE CAN STAY OR BE REMOVED.

Contact Realty Group for showing appointment. 239-949-0404

TERMS:
Annual Lease
$2,495.00 per month
$2,495.00 Security Deposit
Last Months Rent TBD based on credit and income.
$65.00 per person Application/Background to Realty Group

HOA FEES: (one-time fees)
$100.00 Processing Fee payable to Alliant
$100.00 Transfer of Membership payable to Bella Terra
$40.00 per person background screening payable to Global
$25.00 Transponder Fee per vehicle payable to Bella Terra

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have any available units?
13291 Lazzaro Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13291 Lazzaro Court have?
Some of 13291 Lazzaro Court's amenities include garage, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13291 Lazzaro Court currently offering any rent specials?
13291 Lazzaro Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13291 Lazzaro Court pet-friendly?
No, 13291 Lazzaro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court offer parking?
Yes, 13291 Lazzaro Court does offer parking.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13291 Lazzaro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have a pool?
Yes, 13291 Lazzaro Court has a pool.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have accessible units?
No, 13291 Lazzaro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13291 Lazzaro Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13291 Lazzaro Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13291 Lazzaro Court does not have units with air conditioning.
