13291 Lazzaro Court Available 06/01/20 POOL HOME in Bella Terra in Estero, 4 bed/3.5 baths, 2-car garage. AVAILABLE 7/1 - This Bella Terra POOL home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and includes:
Incredible eat-in kitchen with open floor plan and vast countertop space
Beautiful cabinetry and modern appliances
Formal Dining area
Screen Lanai
View of the preserves
Bella Terra provides wonderful amenities, such as:
Resort-style Pool and Spa
Tennis and Basketball Courts
Volleyball
In-line hockey rink
Rent includes: Pool maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, and Pest Control.
* CURRENTLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED - FURNITURE CAN STAY OR BE REMOVED.
Contact Realty Group for showing appointment. 239-949-0404
TERMS:
Annual Lease
$2,495.00 per month
$2,495.00 Security Deposit
Last Months Rent TBD based on credit and income.
$65.00 per person Application/Background to Realty Group
HOA FEES: (one-time fees)
$100.00 Processing Fee payable to Alliant
$100.00 Transfer of Membership payable to Bella Terra
$40.00 per person background screening payable to Global
$25.00 Transponder Fee per vehicle payable to Bella Terra
No Pets Allowed
