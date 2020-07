Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

WONDERFUL 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY!!! WITH MANY ACTIVITIES!!!! THIS IS A WELL FURNISHED WITH A FLOOR PLAN TO PLEASE. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND CLEAN. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE COMMUNITY GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AT CORKSCREWPARK.HOASPACE.COM AND CLICK ON HOME AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE. All UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED EXCEPT FOR ELECTRIC .