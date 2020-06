Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in Estero. This home is in MINT condition. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage. The home has some very nice upgrades. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is tile floor in all the common areas and luxury vinyl planking in the bedrooms. Home has a 2 car garage. Available now.