Escambia County, FL
9902 CALI LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

9902 CALI LN

9902 Cali Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9902 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL 32526

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
new construction
Available for lease, but still under construction. This home to be completed end of August Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Great amenities such as lawn care and 24/7 Maintenance. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large corner pantry, nice breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Included appliances are: a refrigerator, electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and even a washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom 1 and the adjoining bath features a double vanity, large walk in closet and a 5' shower. 2" blinds are on all windows and eye catching, easy care wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The Hayden is one of our largest floor plans. Comfortable, spacious and relaxed open design for entertaining and family gatherings. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard too. Hurricane fabric shield for window protection and you will love the Smart Home Technology System Package which includes your home security system. This home is also pet friendly. Call now for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 CALI LN have any available units?
9902 CALI LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 9902 CALI LN have?
Some of 9902 CALI LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 CALI LN currently offering any rent specials?
9902 CALI LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 CALI LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9902 CALI LN is pet friendly.
Does 9902 CALI LN offer parking?
Yes, 9902 CALI LN offers parking.
Does 9902 CALI LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9902 CALI LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 CALI LN have a pool?
No, 9902 CALI LN does not have a pool.
Does 9902 CALI LN have accessible units?
No, 9902 CALI LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 CALI LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 CALI LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 CALI LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9902 CALI LN does not have units with air conditioning.
