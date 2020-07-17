6208 Sonoma Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown molding. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout all living areas, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms are all carpeted with plenty of closet space. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, water closet, large walk in closet with direct access to the laundry room for convenience!

Sonoma Ridge community is surrounded by nature and walking trails, close to Navy Federal, Interstate, brand new Beulah Middle School, 20 minutes to NAS Pensacola and 40 min to NAS Whiting Field.



(RLNE5845679)