Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6208 Sonoma Lane

6208 Sonoma Ln · (855) 530-4663
Location

6208 Sonoma Ln, Escambia County, FL 32526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6208 Sonoma Lane · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown molding. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout all living areas, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms are all carpeted with plenty of closet space. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, water closet, large walk in closet with direct access to the laundry room for convenience!
Sonoma Ridge community is surrounded by nature and walking trails, close to Navy Federal, Interstate, brand new Beulah Middle School, 20 minutes to NAS Pensacola and 40 min to NAS Whiting Field.

(RLNE5845679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have any available units?
6208 Sonoma Lane has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6208 Sonoma Lane have?
Some of 6208 Sonoma Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Sonoma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Sonoma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Sonoma Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Sonoma Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane offer parking?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have a pool?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have accessible units?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 Sonoma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 Sonoma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
