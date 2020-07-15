153 YUCATAN DR

Amenities

Ideal location~ Minutes from bases including NAS Pensacola and Corry Station. Nicely built 3 bed 2 bath brick home with double car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and dining area also opens to the living room. The kitchen has a sharp look with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Home features a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet and ensite with cultured marble double vanity and a garden tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms are nearly identical in size and offer ample closet space as well. Large privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and ready for move in by August 21, 2020!