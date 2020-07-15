All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 153 YUCATAN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
153 YUCATAN DR
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

153 YUCATAN DR

153 Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

153 Yucatan Drive, Escambia County, FL 32506
Coral Creek Two

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ideal location~ Minutes from bases including NAS Pensacola and Corry Station. Nicely built 3 bed 2 bath brick home with double car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and dining area also opens to the living room. The kitchen has a sharp look with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Home features a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet and ensite with cultured marble double vanity and a garden tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms are nearly identical in size and offer ample closet space as well. Large privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and ready for move in by August 21, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 YUCATAN DR have any available units?
153 YUCATAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 153 YUCATAN DR have?
Some of 153 YUCATAN DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 YUCATAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
153 YUCATAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 YUCATAN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 YUCATAN DR is pet friendly.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 153 YUCATAN DR offers parking.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 YUCATAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR have a pool?
No, 153 YUCATAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR have accessible units?
No, 153 YUCATAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 YUCATAN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 YUCATAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 YUCATAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College