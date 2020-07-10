Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 08/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: August through December 2020 RENTED: April-July 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1190 LAMPP DRIVE
1190 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Reduced 3/2 Seasonal rental available. Florida cottage vacation home. Immaculate and close to beaches shops and dinning. Tranquil views of Ainger creek from large back, screened in lanai.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2275 S MCCALL ROAD
2275 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with carport on !st floor condo located in Englewood. Available for Season 2018.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood Gardens North
860 BAYSHORE DRIVE
860 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
638 sqft
What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10313 HEBBLEWHITE COURT
10313 Hebbewhite Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1559 sqft
An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex. New A/C. Non-smoking property. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL. September 1, 2020 move in date available.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE
9400 New Martinsville Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1879 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Not Available April 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Lovely East Englewood home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1100 GULF BOULEVARD
1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
650 sqft
January 2021 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2021. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 5 miles of Englewood

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6161 Coliseum Blvd.
6161 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1636 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: starting April 2020 RENTED: Jan-Mar $2,900* / month Apr-Dec $1,600* / month Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Englewood, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

