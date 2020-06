Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator

Imagine waking up to the views of Lemon Bay in the backyard and then celebrating the end of the day with a front row seat to a spectacular sunset! You don't have to imagine any more. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre of land with approximately 100 feet of seawall. The home has an open floor plan with a great room concept. The master bedroom includes a separate sitting room with a queen sized sleeper sofa and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom is ensuite and has a double bed. This home potentially sleeps up to 6. When you can drag yourself away from the gorgeous views, just a short drive away is Manasota Key Beach and Venice, Caspersen and Englewood beaches and Old Towne Englewood. Spend your winter in sunshine and water instead of snow! (Note: Not available Jan-Mar 2021)