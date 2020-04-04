All apartments in Elfers
6114 13th Ave

6114 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6114 13th Avenue, Elfers, FL 34653
Holiday Gardens Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED

Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing. Finishing touches are almost done at this spacious 2 bedroom home in New Port Richey. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom is large enough for king size bedroom set & has its own private bathroom.
Interior is being painted a darker earth tone. One car garage has a partial conversion for added storage or can be used as a bonus room. Up to 2 dogs no more than 60lbs. each will be considered with appropriate pet fee paid per pet. No aggressive breeds. No birds. Newer pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 13th Ave have any available units?
6114 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 6114 13th Ave have?
Some of 6114 13th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6114 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6114 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6114 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 6114 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 6114 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6114 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6114 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
