6114 13th Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing. Finishing touches are almost done at this spacious 2 bedroom home in New Port Richey. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom is large enough for king size bedroom set & has its own private bathroom.

Interior is being painted a darker earth tone. One car garage has a partial conversion for added storage or can be used as a bonus room. Up to 2 dogs no more than 60lbs. each will be considered with appropriate pet fee paid per pet. No aggressive breeds. No birds. Newer pictures coming soon!