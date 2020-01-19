All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
6108 HALIFAX DRIVE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:57 PM

6108 HALIFAX DRIVE

6108 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

6108 Halifax Drive, Elfers, FL 34653
Colonial Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME WITH 2/2/1 - 1,325 SF, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND COVERED FRONT PORCH. As you enter the front door of this Rental home, you see the Living Room and Dining Room with a sliding glass door to the screened lanai. The home has TILE flooring throughout. Home is close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools and Public Transportation.

As you proceed forward and turn right you enter the Kitchen and Family Room. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher and overlooks the family room with tile flooring. Off the Kitchen is a door that leads to the one car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.Rent includes yard care,,,

Off the Dining Room is a sliding glass door that leads to the fully screened-in porch with a ceiling fan. The lanai has a door for access to the open patio and fully Fenced in Backyard. This is the perfect spot for grilling with space for a patio table set.

To the left of the dining room is a hallway leading to the Master Bedroom with tile flooring. The Master Bath has a walk-in shower. Down the hallway is a second bedroom with tile flooring and a guest bath with a tub/shower. There is Tile flooring throughout the home making it easy to clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have any available units?
6108 HALIFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6108 HALIFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 HALIFAX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 Bedroom ApartmentsElfers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Elfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Apartments
Elfers Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College