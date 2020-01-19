6108 HALIFAX DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME WITH 2/2/1 - 1,325 SF, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND COVERED FRONT PORCH. As you enter the front door of this Rental home, you see the Living Room and Dining Room with a sliding glass door to the screened lanai. The home has TILE flooring throughout. Home is close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools and Public Transportation.



As you proceed forward and turn right you enter the Kitchen and Family Room. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher and overlooks the family room with tile flooring. Off the Kitchen is a door that leads to the one car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.Rent includes yard care,,,



Off the Dining Room is a sliding glass door that leads to the fully screened-in porch with a ceiling fan. The lanai has a door for access to the open patio and fully Fenced in Backyard. This is the perfect spot for grilling with space for a patio table set.



To the left of the dining room is a hallway leading to the Master Bedroom with tile flooring. The Master Bath has a walk-in shower. Down the hallway is a second bedroom with tile flooring and a guest bath with a tub/shower. There is Tile flooring throughout the home making it easy to clean.