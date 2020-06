Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This freshly painted 1,310 square foot 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is available for immediate occupancy in the Colonial Hills Subdivision. The layout of this home contains a family room, living room, dining room, screened porch and one car garage. First and security to move in with approved credit and background check. Application fee of $45 per adult. $25 per pet. Call Valerie Dukich Cornerstone Realty Services Inc 727 798-0821