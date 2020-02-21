5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautifully updated three bedroom, two and a half bath home with attached garage at 1,610 square feet. Great location close to SR 54 & US 19 and an easy commute to Pinellas or to the Veterans Expressway. This is a real original three bedroom home, with a formal living room in the front of the home, the kitchen overlooks the family room, has a large pantry and an eat in kitchen. There is a Formal dining room space off of the formal living room large enought for a long table and a hutch. The three bedrooms are large, and each one can hold a king sized bed. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet, and an en-suite bath with shower stall that is brand new from floor to ceiling. Brand new wall to wall Swiss made laminate wood floors and four inch baseboards, high quality paint, and a garage with opener, washer and dryer are included, a large driveway for three cars, and a fully enclosed Florida room with brand new indoor/outdoor carpet make this the perfect home for you, put this on your list today! Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed.