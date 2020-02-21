All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE

5717 Chapman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5717 Chapman Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautifully updated three bedroom, two and a half bath home with attached garage at 1,610 square feet. Great location close to SR 54 & US 19 and an easy commute to Pinellas or to the Veterans Expressway. This is a real original three bedroom home, with a formal living room in the front of the home, the kitchen overlooks the family room, has a large pantry and an eat in kitchen. There is a Formal dining room space off of the formal living room large enought for a long table and a hutch. The three bedrooms are large, and each one can hold a king sized bed. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet, and an en-suite bath with shower stall that is brand new from floor to ceiling. Brand new wall to wall Swiss made laminate wood floors and four inch baseboards, high quality paint, and a garage with opener, washer and dryer are included, a large driveway for three cars, and a fully enclosed Florida room with brand new indoor/outdoor carpet make this the perfect home for you, put this on your list today! Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have any available units?
5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 CHAPMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College