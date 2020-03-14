All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5053 Polar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5053 Polar Dr
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

5053 Polar Dr

5053 Polar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5053 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this well maintained home in a move in condition 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in the beautiful subdivision of Colonial Hills. Master bedroom has walk in closet & full bathroom! The open floor plan throughout makes this a great space for entertaining friends and family. With ceramic tile throughout and an immense amount of natural lighting, this home is very inviting and bright. Freshly painted! Updated windows. Large Family room! The large backyard is fully fenced. This house is a must see and will not last! Call today to schedule a private showing! 5053 POLAR DR, HOLIDAY, FL 34690

(RLNE5527689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Polar Dr have any available units?
5053 Polar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5053 Polar Dr have?
Some of 5053 Polar Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Polar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Polar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Polar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 Polar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5053 Polar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Polar Dr offers parking.
Does 5053 Polar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 Polar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Polar Dr have a pool?
No, 5053 Polar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Polar Dr have accessible units?
No, 5053 Polar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Polar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Polar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Polar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5053 Polar Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College