Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this well maintained home in a move in condition 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in the beautiful subdivision of Colonial Hills. Master bedroom has walk in closet & full bathroom! The open floor plan throughout makes this a great space for entertaining friends and family. With ceramic tile throughout and an immense amount of natural lighting, this home is very inviting and bright. Freshly painted! Updated windows. Large Family room! The large backyard is fully fenced. This house is a must see and will not last! Call today to schedule a private showing! 5053 POLAR DR, HOLIDAY, FL 34690



(RLNE5527689)