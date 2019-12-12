5040 VALIMOR DRIVE

Amenities

Wow, what a beautiful home with low maintenance. Enter your 3 bed room 2 full bath home with an open concept, gazing into the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring throughout. Your brand new master suite includes private electric fire place for a romantic relaxing atmosphere. Suite includes private bath room with walk in shower that has rain shower head along with access to utility room. Home has fresh new professionally painted interior and exterior, Home includes throughout updated electric, updated plumbing, brand new HVAC system with new duct work, brand new R38 insulation throughout the attic along with all brand new energy efficient impact windows and sliding doors to fenced in backyard so home will stay cool during the rough summer days and warm during chilly winter season. Must see this amazing home with beautiful curb appeal minutes away from US19, HWY 54, shopping, restaurants, schools, Sponge Docks and Beach. Call for showing now before it is gone.