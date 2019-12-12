All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5040 VALIMOR DRIVE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:29 AM

5040 VALIMOR DRIVE

5040 Valimor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5040 Valimor Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wow, what a beautiful home with low maintenance. Enter your 3 bed room 2 full bath home with an open concept, gazing into the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring throughout. Your brand new master suite includes private electric fire place for a romantic relaxing atmosphere. Suite includes private bath room with walk in shower that has rain shower head along with access to utility room. Home has fresh new professionally painted interior and exterior, Home includes throughout updated electric, updated plumbing, brand new HVAC system with new duct work, brand new R38 insulation throughout the attic along with all brand new energy efficient impact windows and sliding doors to fenced in backyard so home will stay cool during the rough summer days and warm during chilly winter season. Must see this amazing home with beautiful curb appeal minutes away from US19, HWY 54, shopping, restaurants, schools, Sponge Docks and Beach. Call for showing now before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have any available units?
5040 VALIMOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5040 VALIMOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5040 VALIMOR DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 Bedroom ApartmentsElfers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Elfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Apartments
Elfers Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College