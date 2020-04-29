All apartments in Elfers
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

5020 Polar Dr

5020 Polar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with extra room MOVE-IN READY! - This is a must see! Recently rehabbed with extra room. Includes brand new tile throughout and brand new cabinets. New AC unit, New water heater, New countertops, ALL NEW!
Give us a call today to schedule a showing!

If you are interested please call/text 951.708.6012 or email info@onestepre.com

First months rent and security deposit are due with move in.
All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
We are looking for a long term tenant for this home.
Non-smoking property.

There is an application on our website - go to www.onestepre.com then click on the "Find A Home" tab at the top to see the properties we have available. Application fee is a nonrefundable $40. We do run credit and check past rental history. Anyone 18 and older need to apply and be on the lease.

(RLNE5733035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Polar Dr have any available units?
5020 Polar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5020 Polar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Polar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Polar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Polar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5020 Polar Dr offer parking?
No, 5020 Polar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Polar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Polar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Polar Dr have a pool?
No, 5020 Polar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Polar Dr have accessible units?
No, 5020 Polar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Polar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Polar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Polar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5020 Polar Dr has units with air conditioning.

