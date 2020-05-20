All apartments in Elfers
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5017 DRIFT TIDE DR

5017 Drift Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME THAT HAS ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GLASS COOK TOP STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS, MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(863) 302-7184

(RLNE5778550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have any available units?
5017 DRIFT TIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have?
Some of 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5017 DRIFT TIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR is pet friendly.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR offer parking?
No, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR does not offer parking.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have a pool?
No, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5017 DRIFT TIDE DR has units with air conditioning.

