Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2/1 In New Port Richey - This home features Three spacious Bedrooms, open Kitchen/Living Area with Granite Countertops. Bathrooms renovated with new fixtures and vanities. New flooring and paint through the home. Enjoy the large screen enclosed porch. Conveniently located in the City Limits of New Port Richey, walking distance to the bus line and Gulf High School.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5869522)