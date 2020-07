Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 COVERED CAR PORT HOME. THIS FANTASTIC HOME FEATURES CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. LARGE FAMILY ROOM AT THE BACK OF THE HOME. NEAR TO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS AND MUCH MORE