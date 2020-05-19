All apartments in Elfers
Last updated May 19 2020 at 6:58 PM

4524 Pirate Place

4524 Pirate Place · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Pirate Place, Elfers, FL 34652
Shamrock Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Available Now*** Sweet 2BR 2BA home features a covered front entrance, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is tiled throughout and a nice-sized Florida Room adds additional living space. The fenced-in backyard is great for outdoor relaxing, and a one-car garage completes this home - come make it yours!! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Pirate Place have any available units?
4524 Pirate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4524 Pirate Place have?
Some of 4524 Pirate Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Pirate Place currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Pirate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Pirate Place pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Pirate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 4524 Pirate Place offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Pirate Place offers parking.
Does 4524 Pirate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Pirate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Pirate Place have a pool?
No, 4524 Pirate Place does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Pirate Place have accessible units?
No, 4524 Pirate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Pirate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Pirate Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Pirate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Pirate Place does not have units with air conditioning.
