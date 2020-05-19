4524 Pirate Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Available Now*** Sweet 2BR 2BA home features a covered front entrance, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is tiled throughout and a nice-sized Florida Room adds additional living space. The fenced-in backyard is great for outdoor relaxing, and a one-car garage completes this home - come make it yours!! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.