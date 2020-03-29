4424 SHORELINE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in search of new tenants. Wake up to the smell of beautiful magnolias in your front lawn. Inviting and open LR/ kitchen combo (stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, and granite counter tops). Neutral tones & tile flooring throughout. Enjoy your evenings grilling out in your fenced in backyard entertaining and watching your furkids. $75/ adult application fee- We will check backgrounds, credits, and verify incomes. First, last, and security to move in.