Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
4424 SHORELINE DRIVE
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

4424 SHORELINE DRIVE

4424 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Shoreline Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Spring Lake Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in search of new tenants. Wake up to the smell of beautiful magnolias in your front lawn. Inviting and open LR/ kitchen combo (stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, and granite counter tops). Neutral tones & tile flooring throughout. Enjoy your evenings grilling out in your fenced in backyard entertaining and watching your furkids. $75/ adult application fee- We will check backgrounds, credits, and verify incomes. First, last, and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have any available units?
4424 SHORELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4424 SHORELINE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
