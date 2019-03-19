All apartments in Elfers
4412 TERRY LOOP

4412 Terry Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Terry Loop, Elfers, FL 34652
Barby Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Looking for a Home to lease right away? Here it is! Very nice updated and clean Block 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Home in New Port Richey Florida for only $950 a month. Wonderful size for the yard and FENCED IN for privacy. The outside offers a covered porch that measures 15x13 and the inside offers 1045 sq feet plus a 1 Car Garage with the laundry hookups. Features include: Fans in all the Rooms, Tile & Wood Laminate flooring throughout, Granite Counters in kitchen, Freshly Painted inside and out, Front Porch, outdoor lighting, long driveway, nice street neighborhood, Blinds on the windows and more! Must add to short list to see. Call us today! 1st/Last/Security Required. Must see today & live here for next few years! Section 8 is good here. Home is near all shopping, 1st/Last/Security Required. Must see today & live here for next few years!, schools, worship, access roads to get you to work or Florida Beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

