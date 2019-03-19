4412 TERRY LOOP

Amenities

Looking for a Home to lease right away? Here it is! Very nice updated and clean Block 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Home in New Port Richey Florida for only $950 a month. Wonderful size for the yard and FENCED IN for privacy. The outside offers a covered porch that measures 15x13 and the inside offers 1045 sq feet plus a 1 Car Garage with the laundry hookups. Features include: Fans in all the Rooms, Tile & Wood Laminate flooring throughout, Granite Counters in kitchen, Freshly Painted inside and out, Front Porch, outdoor lighting, long driveway, nice street neighborhood, Blinds on the windows and more! Must add to short list to see. Call us today! 1st/Last/Security Required. Must see today & live here for next few years! Section 8 is good here. Home is near all shopping, 1st/Last/Security Required. Must see today & live here for next few years!, schools, worship, access roads to get you to work or Florida Beaches!!