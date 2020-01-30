Rent Calculator
3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE
3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE
3711 Blackhawk Drive
Location
3711 Blackhawk Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Clean 2 bedroom home! New Kitchen with Granite counter tops! New flooring! Newer Appliances! Screen Enclosed porch! fenced back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have any available units?
3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
What amenities does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elfers
.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 BLACKHAWK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
