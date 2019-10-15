Rent Calculator
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3331 BLAYTON STREET
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3331 BLAYTON STREET
3331 Blayton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3331 Blayton Street, Elfers, FL 34690
Eastwood Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath (there is a bathroom in the garage), 1 Car Garage with screened in patio and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have any available units?
3331 BLAYTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
What amenities does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have?
Some of 3331 BLAYTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3331 BLAYTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3331 BLAYTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 BLAYTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elfers
.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3331 BLAYTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 BLAYTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 BLAYTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
