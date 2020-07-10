267 Apartments for rent in El Portal, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
El Portal
330 NE 86th St
330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks.
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
102 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 Unit Available
West Little River
425 NW 83rd St
425 Northwest 83rd Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
NICE AND OPEN SPACE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. PRIVATE YARD. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED WELL MAINTAINED. REQUIRES ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH UNDER 30 DAY POLICE REPORT
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8430 NW 2
8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
WONDERFUL OPEN UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE PATIO. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED REQUIRES CONDO APPROVAL WITH A CURRENT UNDER 30 DAYS POLICE REPORT
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
535 NE 68th St
535 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2170 sqft
Cute cottage located in central location, one block west of Biscayne. This cute unit has been completely updated with beautiful kitchen. Central AC. Gated backyard with Barbecue grill, separate laundry room. Pet friendly. Ready for immediate move-in.
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 Unit Available
West Little River
7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A
7940 Northwest 12th Court, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
979 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful BRAND NEW Construction Duplex. Centered Lot with newly planted trees and landscaping. Unit A (the front unit) is available for immediate move-in.
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
1 Bedroom
Ask
Industrial Style open floor plan Loft unit in Upper East side of Miami. Floor to ceiling windows, granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, floating granite bathroom vanity and washer/dryer located in the unit.
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.
1 Unit Available
El Portal
8743 NE 4th Ave Rd
8743 Northeast 4th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room.
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
668 NE 72nd Ter
668 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Beautiful Cottage for RENT. 3/2 includes separate in-laws quarters and Florida Room.
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9220 Biscayne Blvd
9220 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Adorable apartment in MIMO! Renovated furnished one bedroom with a bathroom, open kitchen floor plan and with washer and dryer in the unit, ready to move in! Walking distance to restaurants and shops. First month, last month and deposit is required.
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
7504 NE 6th Ct
7504 Northeast 6th Court, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,300
Adorable apartment in MIMO! Renovated furnished one bedroom with a bathroom, open kitchen floor plan and with washer and dryer in the unit, ready to move in! Walking distance to restaurants and shops. First month, last month and deposit is required.
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
750 NE 76th St
750 Northeast 76th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Stunning masterpiece for rent in prestigious Belle Meade gated community. This modern home offers open floor plan, impact windows & doors, designer kitchen w/quartz countertops, marble backsplash and SS appliances.
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
850 NE 90th St
850 Northeast 90th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Incredibly unique 1 bedroom with large patio and backyard! Lush peaceful garden views from all windows, located just a few blocks from the bay.
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
750 NE 90th St
750 Northeast 90th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage located in The Preserves for rent. The Preserves Condos is a tranquil and beautiful upscale community adjacent to and tucked into Miami Shores.
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
