Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE

9018 Cliff Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9018 Cliff Lake Lane, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath home in a centrally located yet tucked away Tampa gated community surrounded by mature trees. Fantastic living space with conservation across the street & a pond to the back, fully fenced back yard. Great for entertaining! The front door opens onto the living room, which allows space for a formal dining area if you like. Straight ahead is the eye catching tray ceiling of the main hub of the house, which leads to the kitchen, the bedrooms, or straight through to the dining area, or family room, whichever fits your lifestyle. The kitchen is very open w/lots of eat in space & room to entertain. The view to the back of the pond & fenced yard, makes being in your kitchen a pleasure! The master bedroom is really spacious and will accommodate your largest furniture easily. The luxurious master bath has two sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk in closet! Two other bedrooms, a bath w/tub, make this space complete. A fantastic layout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have any available units?
9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have?
Some of 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have a pool?
No, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

