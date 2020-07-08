9018 CLIFF LAKE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath home in a centrally located yet tucked away Tampa gated community surrounded by mature trees. Fantastic living space with conservation across the street & a pond to the back, fully fenced back yard. Great for entertaining! The front door opens onto the living room, which allows space for a formal dining area if you like. Straight ahead is the eye catching tray ceiling of the main hub of the house, which leads to the kitchen, the bedrooms, or straight through to the dining area, or family room, whichever fits your lifestyle. The kitchen is very open w/lots of eat in space & room to entertain. The view to the back of the pond & fenced yard, makes being in your kitchen a pleasure! The master bedroom is really spacious and will accommodate your largest furniture easily. The luxurious master bath has two sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk in closet! Two other bedrooms, a bath w/tub, make this space complete. A fantastic layout!