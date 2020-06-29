8746 MALLARD RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool clubhouse range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful updated Carrollwood Condominium. This 2-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom condominium is located in the gated community Grand Reserve Condominiums in the heart of Carrollwood. Over 1000 Sq. Ft. home has been totally updated and freshly painted. There is a full-size washer and dryer included. This unit features laminate flooring and blinds throughout. The community offers swimming pool, a great fitness center, and clubhouse. No smoking allowed. All measures are approximate and must be verify by the Tenant.