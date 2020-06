Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage. This Gated Community Features Clubhouse, laundry facility, Fitness Center, swimming Pool, Spa, Gazebo, cabana, lighted Tennis courts, walking trails. You are just South of Carrollwood and close to the Veterans and 275, also a short drive to the beautiful Gulf coast beaches, steps away from the heart of Tampa's best shopping, dining, arts & culture.