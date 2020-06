Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 1st floor condo with modern interior overlooking a pond. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and elegant cabinets and includes built in microwave. Washer/dryer is conveniently located within the unit. The condo is conveniently located just south of Carrollwood and accessible to Dale Mabry, 275 and the Veteran's Expressway.