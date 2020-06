Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Peaceful, private and close to everything - Property Id: 94291



3 bedrooms (bedroom #3 is small) 2 Baths, 1 car garage,

Family room with fireplace, living dining area by kitchen.

Fenced in front and back yards.

Very Peaceful and safe neighborhood convenient to the interstate, downtown, Carolwood area.



Newly polished Terrazo floors, fresh coat of paint. Very clean!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94291

Property Id 94291



(RLNE4621303)