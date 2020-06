Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION RIGHT ON DALE MABRY HWY AT ONLY WALKING DISTANCE TO WATERS. ONLY 20 MINUTES FROM UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA , HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND FLORIDA COLLEGE. WHISPER LAKE IS LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING; GATED COMMUNITY WITH THREE POOLS AND A CLUB HOUSE. 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH 682 UNDER AC PLUS BALCONY, REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, NEW CARPETS AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE COMMUNITY.