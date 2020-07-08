All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

8303 THATCHER AVENUE

8303 North Thatcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8303 North Thatcher Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenienly located, near to the airport, bus stop and shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have any available units?
8303 THATCHER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have?
Some of 8303 THATCHER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8303 THATCHER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8303 THATCHER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 THATCHER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 THATCHER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 THATCHER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

