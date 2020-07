Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and front yard with porch.



Utilities included: electricity, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly (no large or exotic pets). Date Available: Apr 11th 2020. $1,450/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page or contact 813-951-2058 to learn more.