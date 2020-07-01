All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
6813 North Clearview Avenue
6813 North Clearview Avenue

6813 North Clearview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6813 North Clearview Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have any available units?
6813 North Clearview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 6813 North Clearview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6813 North Clearview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 North Clearview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6813 North Clearview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue offer parking?
No, 6813 North Clearview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 North Clearview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6813 North Clearview Avenue has a pool.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6813 North Clearview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 North Clearview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 North Clearview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 North Clearview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

