6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE

The Living Room - Furnished with a leather sectional sofa, dining room table, and a 55" smart TV, this is the perfect place to lounge.



The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!



The Rooms - Featuring clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms are equipped with iHome clocks. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with a standup shower. The other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom that is close to both rooms.



Outdoor - A large heated pool surrounded with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.



Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board. All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it is used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area; please discuss with your host if cleaning products are needed during your stay.



We are a pet friendly home with a $100 non refundable pet fee payable prior to check in.

Charming 1469 sq. ft. house with 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, fenced backyard, and smart security system. This private home features a furnished covered lanai, outdoor grill, and in-ground heated pool, so you can enjoy outdoor living in Florida! The fast WiFi, spacious layout, comfortable beds, fully equipped complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and centralized location helps make any stay a great one!



Conveniently located near Tampa International Airport (TPA), Raymond James Stadium, the International Mall, George Steinbrenner Field, and so much more, you are close to all of the fun that Tampa has to offer!