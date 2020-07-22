All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Location

6007 North Himes Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
The Living Room - Furnished with a leather sectional sofa, dining room table, and a 55" smart TV, this is the perfect place to lounge.

The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!

The Rooms - Featuring clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms are equipped with iHome clocks. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with a standup shower. The other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom that is close to both rooms.

Outdoor - A large heated pool surrounded with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.

Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board. All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it is used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area; please discuss with your host if cleaning products are needed during your stay.

We are a pet friendly home with a $100 non refundable pet fee payable prior to check in.
Charming 1469 sq. ft. house with 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, fenced backyard, and smart security system. This private home features a furnished covered lanai, outdoor grill, and in-ground heated pool, so you can enjoy outdoor living in Florida! The fast WiFi, spacious layout, comfortable beds, fully equipped complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and centralized location helps make any stay a great one!

Conveniently located near Tampa International Airport (TPA), Raymond James Stadium, the International Mall, George Steinbrenner Field, and so much more, you are close to all of the fun that Tampa has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have any available units?
6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have?
Some of 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6007 NORTH HIMES AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
