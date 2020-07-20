4413 West Idlewild Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Cute And Cozy Recently Renovated Wide Open Floor Plan Makes This A One Of A Kind Must See!! Large Open Kitchen With New Stainless-steel Appliances, Open Kitchen Family Room Combo Showing Off The Beautiful Fireplace With Wood Beams Along The Ceiling Giving This Home A Unique Modern Charm! There Is Lots Of Added Lighting Throughout That Makes This Home Bright And Airy And Oh Yesgçª All New Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout The Entire Home With Updated Bathrooms. Relax And Enjoy The Spacious Florida Room That Leads To A Fenced Backyard To Spend Quality Time With Family Having Picnics And Family Barbecues! This Amazing Home Is Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Tampa With Easy Access To I-275, Schools, Shopping, Dining, Entertainments And More! Hurry This One Wongçöt Last! Call For A Private Showing Today.



