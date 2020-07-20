All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
4413 West Idlewild Avenue

4413 West Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4413 West Idlewild Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Cute And Cozy Recently Renovated Wide Open Floor Plan Makes This A One Of A Kind Must See!! Large Open Kitchen With New Stainless-steel Appliances, Open Kitchen Family Room Combo Showing Off The Beautiful Fireplace With Wood Beams Along The Ceiling Giving This Home A Unique Modern Charm! There Is Lots Of Added Lighting Throughout That Makes This Home Bright And Airy And Oh Yesgçª All New Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout The Entire Home With Updated Bathrooms. Relax And Enjoy The Spacious Florida Room That Leads To A Fenced Backyard To Spend Quality Time With Family Having Picnics And Family Barbecues! This Amazing Home Is Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Tampa With Easy Access To I-275, Schools, Shopping, Dining, Entertainments And More! Hurry This One Wongçöt Last! Call For A Private Showing Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have any available units?
4413 West Idlewild Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have?
Some of 4413 West Idlewild Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 West Idlewild Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4413 West Idlewild Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 West Idlewild Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue offer parking?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have a pool?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 West Idlewild Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 West Idlewild Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
