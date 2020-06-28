All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
4344 Har Paul Circle
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4344 Har Paul Circle

4344 Har Paul Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Har Paul Circle, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3-Bedroom Townhome Available in the Heart of Tampa!! - Take a look at this beautiful and recently updated townhouse located in the central neighborhood of Tampa, Egypt Lake Leto. This townhouse features a tremendous open floor plan that allows tons of natural light. With convenient parking right outside, you can open your door to your spacious kitchen. Stay connected to everyone while you cook, as you peer straight out into your dining and living room areas. The living room features new laminate flooring and is large enough to fit most furniture and opens to the rear which leads you to the community pool. Upstairs hosts all 3 bedrooms with the master separated from the other bedrooms for privacy. This unit comes with one reserved parking space #4344, but the community boasts tons of open parking spaces. Don't hesitate, this unit won't be available for long.

(RLNE5124942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have any available units?
4344 Har Paul Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4344 Har Paul Circle have?
Some of 4344 Har Paul Circle's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Har Paul Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Har Paul Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Har Paul Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4344 Har Paul Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4344 Har Paul Circle offers parking.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4344 Har Paul Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4344 Har Paul Circle has a pool.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have accessible units?
No, 4344 Har Paul Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4344 Har Paul Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4344 Har Paul Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4344 Har Paul Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
