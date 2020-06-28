4344 Har Paul Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 3-Bedroom Townhome Available in the Heart of Tampa!! - Take a look at this beautiful and recently updated townhouse located in the central neighborhood of Tampa, Egypt Lake Leto. This townhouse features a tremendous open floor plan that allows tons of natural light. With convenient parking right outside, you can open your door to your spacious kitchen. Stay connected to everyone while you cook, as you peer straight out into your dining and living room areas. The living room features new laminate flooring and is large enough to fit most furniture and opens to the rear which leads you to the community pool. Upstairs hosts all 3 bedrooms with the master separated from the other bedrooms for privacy. This unit comes with one reserved parking space #4344, but the community boasts tons of open parking spaces. Don't hesitate, this unit won't be available for long.



(RLNE5124942)