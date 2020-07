Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Lovely two story Townhome located in the heart of Tampa. Unit offers vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar , laundry room (Washer and Dryer not included),a half bathroom downstairs and back door patio. Both bedrooms are upstairs and both have their own bathroom. Unit is close to community pool and Mailbox. Call to schedule a Showing!