4106 CORTEZ DRIVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

4106 CORTEZ DRIVE

4106 Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Cortez Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to the beautiful Carrollwood community. This quaint condo is centrally located to the best spots in Tampa and boasts amazing views and character. With a large eat in kitchen and dining room combination this condo is in one the the communities most prime spots. In the living room you will enjoy lake view backdrops and the serene peacefulness of Florida conservation. This home is newly updated and has many modern features and is a smart buy for anyone looking for peace and quiet. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have any available units?
4106 CORTEZ DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have?
Some of 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4106 CORTEZ DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 CORTEZ DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
