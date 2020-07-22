4106 CORTEZ DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to the beautiful Carrollwood community. This quaint condo is centrally located to the best spots in Tampa and boasts amazing views and character. With a large eat in kitchen and dining room combination this condo is in one the the communities most prime spots. In the living room you will enjoy lake view backdrops and the serene peacefulness of Florida conservation. This home is newly updated and has many modern features and is a smart buy for anyone looking for peace and quiet. Schedule your showing today!