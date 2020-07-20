3849 S LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool

Whisper Lake 1 bedroom, 1 bath UPDATED Condo in Carrollwood for rent with Community Pool. Granite Counter tops real wood cabinets in kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances. Bright and light atmosphere with beautiful tile and flooring! Great views from all windows and sliders. Washer and dryer hookups available. Washer and dryer connections - Water included. Gated community with great alarm system. Stunning view from all windows and sliders. Screened porch with beautiful view. Very quiet, clean Low, low electric bills! Available Now! Upstairs unit - No pets allowed.