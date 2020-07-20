All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

3849 S LAKE DRIVE

3849 South Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3849 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Whisper Lake 1 bedroom, 1 bath UPDATED Condo in Carrollwood for rent with Community Pool. Granite Counter tops real wood cabinets in kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances. Bright and light atmosphere with beautiful tile and flooring! Great views from all windows and sliders. Washer and dryer hookups available. Washer and dryer connections - Water included. Gated community with great alarm system. Stunning view from all windows and sliders. Screened porch with beautiful view. Very quiet, clean Low, low electric bills! Available Now! Upstairs unit - No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
3849 S LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 3849 S LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 S LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3849 S LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 S LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 S LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3849 S LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
