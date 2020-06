Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

CARROLLWOOD ! 1/1 Great location Condominium near everything. SPACIOUS 1/1 Remodeled a few years back top to bottom. Laminate wood floors, granite counter tops, newer appliances, washer and dryer HOOKUPS inside the property. Come and see this unit before it's gone. It will not disappoint !Good credit, clean background , 3 times the rent in income are needed to qualify. No exceptions !