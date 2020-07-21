All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

3466 Saint Bart Ln

3466 Saint Bart Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3466 Saint Bart Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bf35c0a2 ---- YOUR PERFECT NEW HOME Completely renovated Condo in a secure guard gated community of Grande Oasis. New kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring. Located in Carrollwood close to Dale Mabry, shopping, and the finer things in life. This community also has a stunning pool for you to use. Fantastic price...contact us NOW to schedule your viewing. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,195 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have any available units?
3466 Saint Bart Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have?
Some of 3466 Saint Bart Ln's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 Saint Bart Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3466 Saint Bart Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 Saint Bart Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 Saint Bart Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3466 Saint Bart Ln offers parking.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 Saint Bart Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3466 Saint Bart Ln has a pool.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have accessible units?
No, 3466 Saint Bart Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3466 Saint Bart Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3466 Saint Bart Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3466 Saint Bart Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
