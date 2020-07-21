3466 Saint Bart Ln

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bf35c0a2 ---- YOUR PERFECT NEW HOME Completely renovated Condo in a secure guard gated community of Grande Oasis. New kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring. Located in Carrollwood close to Dale Mabry, shopping, and the finer things in life. This community also has a stunning pool for you to use. Fantastic price...contact us NOW to schedule your viewing. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,195 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: In Unit