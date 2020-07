Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Available 11/01/19 Spacious 2 bd/1b townhouse in the distinguished Hunters Run neighborhood. Travertine floors throughout, washer/dryer, detached one car garage and driveway.

Interested applicant must complete $50

application for HOA approval and its non-refundable. Shown by appointment only!



No Pets Allowed



