5525 Chenault Ave

Roomy 3/2 Home in Edgewood - Orlando - Roomy 3/2 home located in Edgewood is available Now! Sitting on a quiet cul de sac, this roomy home has deeded lake access. It impresses the moment you walk in the front door with a nice sized living roomy, upgraded kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has a glass top stove and built in oven. Beautiful laminate wood flooring flows throughout the common areas while the bedrooms boast nice carpeting. The large master bedroom sits conveniently on one side of this split level home with an in suite bath. Another 2 bedrooms and bath are situated on the opposite side. This home is located minutes away from downtown Orlando and has nearby access to shopping and entertainment. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5315193)