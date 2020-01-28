All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

5525 Chenault Ave

5525 Chenault Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Chenault Avenue, Edgewood, FL 32839
Pine Castle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Roomy 3/2 Home in Edgewood - Orlando - Roomy 3/2 home located in Edgewood is available Now! Sitting on a quiet cul de sac, this roomy home has deeded lake access. It impresses the moment you walk in the front door with a nice sized living roomy, upgraded kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has a glass top stove and built in oven. Beautiful laminate wood flooring flows throughout the common areas while the bedrooms boast nice carpeting. The large master bedroom sits conveniently on one side of this split level home with an in suite bath. Another 2 bedrooms and bath are situated on the opposite side. This home is located minutes away from downtown Orlando and has nearby access to shopping and entertainment. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5315193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Chenault Ave have any available units?
5525 Chenault Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, FL.
What amenities does 5525 Chenault Ave have?
Some of 5525 Chenault Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Chenault Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Chenault Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Chenault Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Chenault Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave offer parking?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave have a pool?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave have accessible units?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Chenault Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Chenault Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
