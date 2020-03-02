All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, FL
/
4696 Silvera Ct
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4696 Silvera Ct

4696 Silvera Court · No Longer Available
Location

4696 Silvera Court, Edgewood, FL 32839
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet Studio- Utilities Included in Rent - Property Id: 212786

We have a studio (in-law suite) for rental off the back of our house in a quiet neighborhood. The studio sits in our backyard and has a private entrance.

We are situated 15 minutes from the Orlando airport, 8 minutes from downtown, and 20 minutes to the parks.

We have done work recently to the space including resurfacing the cabinets, installing new A/C, and new windows.

Electricity, water, and internet are all included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212786
Property Id 212786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4696 Silvera Ct have any available units?
4696 Silvera Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, FL.
What amenities does 4696 Silvera Ct have?
Some of 4696 Silvera Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4696 Silvera Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4696 Silvera Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4696 Silvera Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4696 Silvera Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct offer parking?
No, 4696 Silvera Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4696 Silvera Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct have a pool?
No, 4696 Silvera Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct have accessible units?
No, 4696 Silvera Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4696 Silvera Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4696 Silvera Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4696 Silvera Ct has units with air conditioning.

