4696 Silvera Ct

Quiet Studio- Utilities Included in Rent - Property Id: 212786
We have a studio (in-law suite) for rental off the back of our house in a quiet neighborhood. The studio sits in our backyard and has a private entrance.
We are situated 15 minutes from the Orlando airport, 8 minutes from downtown, and 20 minutes to the parks.
We have done work recently to the space including resurfacing the cabinets, installing new A/C, and new windows.
Electricity, water, and internet are all included in the rent.
No Pets Allowed
