This 2 Bed/1 Bath duplex has a great room and separate kitchen with new carpet and laminate throughout! Unit features updated kitchen cabinets. Fresh Paint-exterior and interior! Stackable washer/dryer provided upon move in. Central heating and air. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Available immediately! Lawn service included! Located near I-4, Lee Rd, Maitland Blvd and 17/92! Sorry no pets.