All apartments in Eatonville
Find more places like 514 Carver Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eatonville, FL
/
514 Carver Blvd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

514 Carver Blvd.

514 Carver Boulevard · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL 32810
Eatonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Carver Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Take the FL-423/Lee Rd exit, EXIT 88, Turn slight right onto Lee Rd/FL-423, Take the 1st left onto N Wymore Rd., Turn left onto E Kennedy Blvd., Turn left onto Campus View Dr., Take the 2nd right onto Carver Blvd

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4660650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Carver Blvd. have any available units?
514 Carver Blvd. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Carver Blvd. have?
Some of 514 Carver Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Carver Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
514 Carver Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Carver Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Carver Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. offer parking?
No, 514 Carver Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Carver Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. have a pool?
No, 514 Carver Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 514 Carver Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Carver Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Carver Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Carver Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 514 Carver Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FLLongwood, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLSouth Apopka, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLWindermere, FLHeathrow, FLDoctor Phillips, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity