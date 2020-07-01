Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eatonville, FL

Finding an apartment in Eatonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Eatonville
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
54 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,413
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
$
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
155 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
132 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

Last updated June 24 at 04:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
854 Carlson Dr
854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
925 sqft
Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 BR /2 BA home with detached 2-car garage, plus carport.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2619 Legacy Villas Drive
2619 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Included W/D, and Den! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1632 Gulfview Drive
1632 Gulfview Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1362 sqft
Maitland town home - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome. 1 car garage, fenced patio, living and family rooms. Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom very large. Community pool. Association approval required. Presented by Jim Payne.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2425 Legacy Lake Dr
2425 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Maitland Townhome in Gated Community - Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Look Floors in Living Areas- 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, pool, clubhouse, gated community- Attached 2 car garage, Beautiful View of Fountain Out of Living room and Master bedroom.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
737 Carlson Dr.
737 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
737 Carlson Dr.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2061 sqft
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- WILL GO FAST --- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 due to COVID-19. Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 for next year due to COVID-19. Go to rentinorangecounty.com to view our properties Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eatonville, FL

Finding an apartment in Eatonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

