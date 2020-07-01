/
2 bedroom apartments
198 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eatonville, FL
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
Results within 1 mile of Eatonville
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
54 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1145 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
950 sqft
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
132 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated June 24 at 04:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
155 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2619 Legacy Villas Drive
2619 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Included W/D, and Den! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7630 Forest City Road #059
7630 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5787679)
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
204 Quayside Cir Apt. 401
204 Quayside Circle, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1270 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 baths apartment located in Maitland FL! - Newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 baths apartment located in Maitland FL! This elegant 2 bed/2 bath property opens up to huge windows and glass sliding doors leading into a spacious,
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1420 Lake Shadow Circle Unit 9201
1420 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1048 sqft
Visconti West condo - Second floor unit. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Community features swimming pools and tennis. Gated. Will require approval from Visconti. Unit has an open floorplan, newer appliances, screened balcony.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
737 Carlson Dr.
737 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
737 Carlson Dr.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Lee Road - 1, A105
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
888 sqft
HURRY AVAILABLE NOW!!! Stunning two bed one bath first -floor apartment. The kitchen brings black appliances oak cabinets and new title floors. From the living room to the dining room and throughout the hall into the two bedrooms.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- WILL GO FAST --- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 due to COVID-19. Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 for next year due to COVID-19. Go to rentinorangecounty.com to view our properties Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1048 sqft
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo with Carport in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1
7652 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7610 Forest City Road #021
7610 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5675094)
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE
631 Lake Catherine Drive, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2351 sqft
Gorgeous home reminiscent of the Olde Florida luxury lifestyle. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the tranquil patio overlooking Maitland's Lake Catherine.
